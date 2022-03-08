Ludhiana | Women coolies unafraid to shoulder the weight of the world

They bravely carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, literally and figuratively, standing tall in a sea of red, their heads, laden with luggage and societal pressures, held high in defiance.

These remarkable women, who have dared to breach one of the last standing male bastions, are none other than the three women porters at the Ludhiana Railway Station– Lajjowanti, Maya, and Sushma. Not just heavy luggage, these women also shoulder the financial responsibilities of their families with elan.

Outnumbered by their 53 male counterparts, the women struggle to prove their mettle to prejudiced passengers. Though the women work as efficiently as their male counterparts, few passengers agree to handover their luggage to them, which translates into lower earnings even on a good day. Frequent train cancellations further add to their ordeal.

“Passengers often refuse to handover their luggage to me as I am a woman, though I can easily lift heavy loads. Therefore, I do not earn as much as other coolies. I have even put in a request to the railway authorities for a job, but to no avail,” says Lajjowanti.

The coolies take turns to cater to customers and each coolie gets a maximum of three turns a day.

“My family stays at my native village in Rajasthan. I want my children to have a good education, and therefore do not mind the hard work,” says Lajjowanti.

The women porters, who easily stand out in their red uniforms, say they are invisible to the authorities. “We did not earn anything during the lockdown, and then trains were permanently cancelled for two months due to the foggy weather. However, we received no compensation. The only thing we receive from the government is uniforms and a free travel pass,” says Maya of Ram Nagar, a widow, who is the sole bread winner for her family.

“My son lives with his uncle in Haryana. I have led a hard life, but I hope my son is destined for better things. I am not afraid of toiling so that my son can study and have a good life,” say Maya.

For Sushma too it was a cruel turn of fate, which forced her to don the red uniform. After her husband became bed-ridden, she had to step and take the reins of her family.

Ask them if they face any trouble from their male colleagues, they say, “They take care of us and look after us like a family. They understand our burden and help us in our job.”

