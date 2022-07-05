Ludhiana women post 577 runs, highest-ever in limited-over cricket match

The Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Years Tournament Match played Between Ludhiana and Sangrur on Monday saw the Ludhiana side create a new record by hitting 577 Runs in 50 overs.

The score is the highest-ever in the limited-over catergory, with the previous record being 499. Ludhiana women won the match by 554 runs.

Winning the toss, the side chose to bat first. Opening batter Manya Sharma scored an unbeaten 114, while Akansha Saini scored a thumping 219. The duo was well supported by Panmeet Kaur Bindra’s 39 and Manya Verma’s 33.

Chasing the mammoth target Sangrur, were bundled out for a paltry 23 runs in 22.3 overs. Parneet took four Wickets.

Ramanpreet Kaur, the Ludhiana side’s coach, applauded the players for their performance.

CT University’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences organises Synergy 2022

Ludhiana CT University has organised a scientific colloquium “Synergy – 2022, Pharmaceutical Academia – Industry Interface” and in association with the Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association and Ludhiana Drug Manufacturers Association inaugurated Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association’s (IPGA) Ludhiana chapter at School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, CT University. Vice-chancellor Harsh Sadawarti gave a welcome address at the inaugural session. IPGA’s central committee, New Delhi, general secretary Arun Garg spoke about healthcare and pharmacy education empowerment, while treasurer Vijay Bhalla stressed on the theme of the event.

The inauguration of Ludhiana’s local chapter was done in presence of the pro-chancellor and vice-chancellor of CT University as well as senior officials of both organisations. They ennobled Saurabh Sharma as president, Sudhir Kumar as general secretary and Dinesh Kumar as treasurer in the local chapter.

A stage interaction of members of Ludhiana Drug Manufacturers Association was also organised, wherein members shared their professional experience with budding pharmacists. Sadawarti said healthcare the university’s pharmaceutical department was putting full emphasis on turning its students into researchers.

PAU holds training on communication and extension education

Ludhiana

A week-long training programme on communication and extension for 10 elective students of the department of extension education and communication management kicked off at the communication centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today.

Additional director communication of the communication centre, TS Riar said the centre plays an important role in enhancing crop production and productivity through dissemination of technologies and agri-knowledge.“Regular agro-advisories are issued in time to alert the farmers about the weather disturbances as well as the possible attack of a particular insect-pest and disease in the crop,” he added.

Department of extension education head Kuldeep Singh, meanwhile, said the university has a strong technology transfer wing to provide updated information to the farmers periodically.Farmers are educated through kisan melas, skill development training, campaigns, exhibitions, live demonstrations, field days, farm publications, weekly digital newspaper “Kheti Sandesh” and other mediums.

Singh added that the main emphasis lay on boosting the income of the farmers and making agriculture as well as livelihood of the farmers sustainable.During the programme, students will also be familiarised with TV/radio talks, documentaries, agro-advisories, training imparted by the skill development centre, news writing for print media, mobile apps and website for technology dissemination, advanced extension methodologies and importance of communication skills.

