Ludhiana: Work for dog sanctuary to start today, says MP Arora

To address the city’s growing stray dog problem, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora announced that plans to set up Ludhiana’s first dog sanctuary are nearly finalised. The project aims to provide a long-term solution to public safety concerns and promote responsible animal care. The proposed site has been identified near Bachan Singh Marg, Hambran Road, Ludhiana. (HT Archive)

Speaking at a function held on Sunday, Arora said that groundwork for the dog sanctuary is expected to begin as early as Monday. “The project was finalised during a meeting held on Saturday in the presence of deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain,” he informed the gathering.

In the first phase, the sanctuary will accommodate 2,500 stray dogs, with provisions to expand in subsequent phases. The proposed site has been identified near Bachan Singh Marg, Hambran Road, Ludhiana.

Arora, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana (West) assembly elections, highlighted that complaints about stray dogs have consistently emerged during his public interactions. “Across Ludhiana, residents have shared their fear of dog attacks—particularly parents of young children and senior citizens. Reports of dog bites are not uncommon and pose a serious public safety concern,” he said.

He emphasised that the sanctuary would not only mitigate the threat of dog bites but would also respect the sentiments of dog lovers and animal welfare activists. “Our goal is to create a humane, sustainable solution. We’re committed to ensuring both public safety and animal care,” he added.

The dog sanctuary is envisioned as a comprehensive facility that will house injured, abandoned, or unfit stray dogs, conduct spaying and neutering procedures to control the dog population, administer anti-rabies vaccinations, facilitate rescue and rehabilitation operations, and launch community awareness programmes aimed at promoting responsible pet care and peaceful coexistence with street dogs.

Arora stressed that the initiative aims to promote harmonious coexistence between humans and animals by addressing the root causes of conflict. “This is not just a containment facility—it’s a compassionate model for urban animal management,” he said.