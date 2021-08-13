Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana worker steals 4.55 lakh from factory, held
chandigarh news

Ludhiana worker steals 4.55 lakh from factory, held

The HR manager of the factory stated that she had kept the cash in the almirah of the owner’s office on August 7 and when she went back for it on August 9, it was missing
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:48 AM IST
The accused, Suraj Singh of Fauji Mohalla, Jamalpur, was captured in a CCTV camera while stealing the cash. (Representative Image/HT File)

A factory worker has been arrested for stealing 4.55 lakh from his employer’s office.

The accused, Suraj, lives near Khajoor Chowk. In her complaint, Reena Sharma, the human resources manager of the factory, stated that she had kept the cash in the almirah of the owner’s office on August 7. When she went back for it on August 9, the cash was missing.

She accused Suraj of stealing the money as he had the keys of the office. The accused was booked under Section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested by the Salem Tabri police on Thursday.

In a similar case, a hotel employee has been booked for stealing 3.5 lakh from a drawer.

The accused, Suraj Singh of Fauji Mohalla, Jamalpur, was captured in a CCTV camera while stealing the cash. Hotel manager Hansdeep Singh said Suraj was employed just 10 days ago. Sub-inspector Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case at Moti Nagar police station, said a case under Section 381 of the IPC had been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP