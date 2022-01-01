Ludhiana | YAD stages protest, seeks cancellation of FIR against Bikram Majithia

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Friday staged a protest outside Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office, accusing the state government of pursuing political vendetta by lodging an FIR against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former cabinet minister leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case ahead of assembly elections.

The YAD members carried out a protest march against the state government from the Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan to the DC office complex, where they submitted a memorandum seeking cancellation of the FIR in the name of governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Members of the outfit, led by district president (rural) Prabhjot Dhaliwal, also staged a protest outside the Additional Deputy Commissioner’s (ADC) office in Jagraon over the issue.

They alleged the government is trying to divert the attention of the public from issues of development as it has failed to work for the betterment of the state and public.

Party leaders including SAD district president Harbhajan Dang, Manpreet Manna and YAD district president Gurdeep Gosha further alleged that the state had lodged the FIR without any proof.

“If the Congress had any proof, then why Majithia was not arrested earlier. The FIR has been lodged to befool the public but SAD will continue to raise its voice against the same,” said Gosha.

Protest despite imposition of section 144

The YAD leaders’ protest was organised despite the imposition of section 144 of CrPC, in view of the blast incident at the court complex in the city, and deployment of police force outside the DC office.

Gosha said, “The agitation was necessary to wake the government from its deep slumber and to ensure that the deteriorating law and order situation in the state can be improved”.