Ludhiana: Year on, poor upkeep of BRS Nagar dog park irks locals

Merely a year after its inauguration September 4, 2023, the dog park in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar near Sindhwan Canal wears a deserted look. The entry fee for the dog park in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, is ₹ 40. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Locals say that the park is a victim of civic neglect and amenities, such as the swimming pool, dog cafe, playing area and benches, are overgrown with grass with barely any upkeep.

Spread across 1.5 acres, officials claimed that the park was first of its kind in the North and the third in India. The other two parks are in Mumbai and Hyderabad, they said.

At the time of its opening, officials had said that the park would provide a haven for pet dogs as they are not allowed in public parks.

BRS Nagar resident Shivani said, “I have a golden retriever. I used to take it to the park. But for months now, the park has been neglected, making it inaccessible. Even after paying the entry fee, there’s no space left to engage our pets in the activities that were initially available.”

Harman Brar, the sole caretaker at the park, acknowledged the issued faced by the people.

“Since the beginning of the monsoon, maintenance has been difficult. But I try to ensure upkeep at regular intervals,” he said.

Although the park was envisioned to include facilities like a vaccination center, dog clinics and pet gyms, these remain a far cry.

Brar added that there are no requirements for these facilities as the park gets just four to five visitors a day.

The park was constructed and maintained by Dr. Dog Clinic, a private contractor, in collaboration with the local authorities. It opens for visitors twice a day-- 6 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9.30 pm-- and entry fee was set at ₹40.

Despite several attempts, Dr Murlidhar, responsible for the park’s maintenance, was unavailable for comment.