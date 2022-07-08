Ludhiana | Youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, police book his cousins

Two minors have been booked after the body of their 19-year-old cousin was fished out of Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday.

The victim’s mother told the police that her son had left with the two minors on July 3 and not returned. She said that suspects that the minors, who are her brother’s children, had poisoned her son and pushed him into the canal.

The victim has been identified as Pawan, 19, a resident of New Madhopuri.

Pawan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, used to live in the city with his mother and four siblings. He worked in a factory. His father resides in Uttar Pradesh.

The mother, Baby, told the police that Pawan had gone to visit his father and returned to the city just about a week ago.

She said that on July 3, the sons of her brother came to their rented accommodation and asked Pawan to accompany them. She added that Pawan was reluctant to go but the duo forcefully took him along.

She said that when he did not return till late evening, she set out of look for him but to no avail. On Wednesday, she came to know that a youth’s body had been found in Sidhwan Canal, near Raghunath Enclave. She later identified the body as that of her son, but found that the clothes on the body were not the same as the ones in which her son left home.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Raj, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the minors.

Police have sent the viscera of the victim for examination. More sections could be added to the FIR once the viscera report is received.

The reason behind the crime is not clear yet. The ASI said, “The reason behind the crime can be ascertained after the arrest of the accused and a hunt is on for them.”