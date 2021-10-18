Ludhiana: Youth vandalises woman’s car after she objects to ‘inappropriate touch’

A youth allegedly vandalised a 26-year-old woman’s car with an axe in Khanna after she objected to inappropriate touch by him.

The accused has been identified as Simrajot Singh Gill of Rahon village of Khanna.

The complainant, a 26-year-old from Sirhind, said she takes IELTS coaching from an institute in Guru Teg Bahadur Market, Khanna.

On Saturday when she came out of the institute after classes, the accused allegedly started following her. He allegedly pulled her dupatta, grabbed her hand and asked for her mobile number and Facebook account. She immediately raised the alarm following which passersby came to her rescue. The accused, however, managed to flee.

Perturbed by the incident, she called her husband and asked him to pick her up.

When she was going home with her husband, the accused emerged again and vandalised the windshield of their car with an axe and fled.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

