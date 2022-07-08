Ludhiana zonal chiefs directed to check waste segregation virtually

With the municipal corporation (MC) facing flak over its failure to ensure waste segregation in the city, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the zonal commissioners to check waste segregation at the secondary dumping points through video conferencing/virtual meetings with the field staff.

Aggarwal issued the directions on Thursday during a meeting held with the health branch officials to improve solid waste management in the city. The zonal commissioners of all the four zones were directed to conduct virtual meetings from 10am till noon.

Depute sanitary inspectors : MC chief

The zonal commissioners have been directed to depute sanitary inspectors at the secondary dumping sites to ensure that the waste collectors dump the segregated dry and wet waste collected from houses in a similar manner.

Over 40 secondary points have been established in different parts of the city where the garbage collectors dump the waste collected from houses. From the secondary points, the waste is shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road.

As per the officials, the sanitary inspector will be directed to disallow dumping of waste at the secondary points if the waste/garbage collector does not bring segregated waste in his cart.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said the officials are also on toes as the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) is expected to visit the city in the next week to review solid waste management.

Aggarwal said the plan to inspect the segregation process through virtual meetings has been made to keep a check on the working of the field staff. Action would also be taken against the staff in the coming time, if no improvement is seen at ground level, she said, adding that the MC would also give appreciation certificates to sanitary inspectors if they perform well.

