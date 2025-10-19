Ludhiana: 120 firefighters put on alert ahead of Diwali in city, says mayor

With Diwali celebrations approaching, the civic body has amped up preparations to ensure the safety of residents. Over 120 firefighters will remain on duty across the city on Diwali night, supported by modern equipment and temporary fire stations to respond quickly to emergencies.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal have appealed to residents to celebrate a safe and prosperous Diwali, warning against storing flammable materials such as hosiery, waste cloth or furniture on rooftops. They also emphasised that firecrackers should only be purchased from markets with temporary licences issued by the administration and police and that strict action will be taken against violators.

To tackle fire incidents, 30 fire tenders have been deployed, including a 56m turntable ladder, rescue vans, mini tenders and other equipment. Generator sets have been installed at tubewells throughout the city to ensure uninterrupted water supply and staff has been assigned according to operational needs.

In addition to seven permanent fire stations, temporary stations have also been established to reduce reaction time at Samrala Chowk, Sherpur Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass and Model Town to reduce response time in case of emergencies.

The fire brigade officials stated that apart from 0161-101, residents can also contact the nearest fire station in case of emergency.

Helplines

Fire brigade (headquarters) : 0161-2743111, 2750764, 2750765

- Gill Road Fire station : 0161 - 2531600

- Focal Point Fire Station : 0161 - 2670101

- Sundar Nagar Fire station : 0161- 2621651

- Haibowal Fire Station : 0161 - 2305101

- Tajpur Road Fire Station : 9056694940

- ADFO Jaswinder Singh : 8360032550

- FSO Kartar Singh (headquarter) : 9041204071

- SFO Dinesh Kumar (headquarter): 9876185858

- SFO Rajan Singh (Gill road) : 9781815397

- SFO Atish Rai (Sundar Nagar, Focal Point and Tajpur road) : 9878804541