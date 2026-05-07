...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana:142 low-lying areas identified, flood control room from June 15 amid monsoon preparations

Necessary steps, including deployment of machinery and staff besides cleaning of road gullies/sewerage, are already being taken in the low-lying areas

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

Municipal corporation (MC) officials were on Wednesday directed to make all necessary arrangements well in advance to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season. Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta conducted a review meeting at the MC Zone A office.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta during a meeting at MC Zone A office on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said 142 low-lying areas have been identified in the city and necessary steps, including deployment of machinery and staff besides cleaning of road gullies/sewerage, are already being taken in the respective areas.

Officials of operation and maintenance cell have been directed to submit certificates confirming cleaning of all the road gullies and covering of manholes in their respective areas. Further, officials have been directed to ensure proper functioning of all disposal points in the city and installation of generator sets at these points.

Officials have also been directed to strengthen the banks of Buddha Nullah, especially the vulnerable points to prevent overflow during the monsoon season. At least 5,000 sandbags should be there in stock to tackle any situation during the rainy season, the mayor and MC commissioner said. Officials were also asked to provide safety kits and raincoats to sewermen.

Cleaning of Buddha Nullah beyond city limits

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Gupta directed irrigation officials to ensure cleaning of Buddha Nullah beyond the city limits (both upstream and downstream areas). They said that they would also be conducting field inspections to take stock of the situation at the ground level.

 
municipal corporation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana:142 low-lying areas identified, flood control room from June 15 amid monsoon preparations
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana:142 low-lying areas identified, flood control room from June 15 amid monsoon preparations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.