Ludhiana: 14-year-old Pune girl sexually assaulted multiple times

Ludhiana

Zero FIR transferred from Pune; PAU police launch probe to identify accused. (HT File)

A 14-year-old girl from Maharashtra has alleged that she was sexually assaulted multiple times by unidentified persons in Ludhiana, prompting PAU police to register a case following the transfer of a Zero FIR from Pune.

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The case was registered under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Zero FIR was initially registered by Pune police on the complaint of the girl’s mother and later transferred to Ludhiana as the alleged offences took place here.

According to investigating officer ASI Subegh Singh, the girl’s parents had earlier lived in Ludhiana while she continued her studies in Pune. She later came to Ludhiana to stay with them.

During her stay, the family alleged that she began consuming drugs and was associating with people they considered to be bad company.

Concerned about her drug use, her parents took her back to Pune and left Ludhiana.

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{{^usCountry}} Several days later, the girl allegedly told her family that unknown persons had sexually assaulted her multiple times near a hotel in the {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several days later, the girl allegedly told her family that unknown persons had sexually assaulted her multiple times near a hotel in the {{/usCountry}}

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Abbis Market area while she was under the influence of drugs.

Her mother subsequently approached Pune police, who registered the Zero FIR and forwarded it to Ludhiana police for investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Subegh Singh said investigators were examining the girl’s statement, the location and other relevant evidence to establish the identity of the accused.

Further investigation is underway, he said.