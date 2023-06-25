Ludhiana:16 dairy owners fined for dumping cow dung in open spaces

Initiating action against dairy owners for dumping cow dung in sewer lines or open spaces, the municipal corporation (MC) has issued challans of ₹5,000 each to 16 dairy owners in the Haibowal dairy complex.

The dairy owners have been directed to transport the cow dung to the STP site. (HT FILES)

The action on Saturday evening comes a day after the MC earmarked 4 acres of land in Balloke sewer treatment plant (STP) for dumping the cow dung and directed the dairy owners in Haibowal complex to stop dumping the cow dung in sewer lines.

The dairy owners have been directed to transport the cow dung to the STP site. The civic body has also deployed its machinery for transporting the cow dung for initial three days starting from Friday onwards. The dairy owners will have to transport the cow dung to the STP site on their own from Monday onwards. The dairy owners will also have to make arrangements for disposing of accumulated cow dung at the earmarked STP site.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that the drive has been initiated to stop the cow dung from getting into Buddha Nullah. The dairy owners were warned of strict action, if they are caught dumping the cow dung in sewer lines. Challans have been issued against 16 dairy owners on Saturday and this drive will continue in the coming days.

She said that the civic body will be forced to take strict legal action against the dairy owners, if they still continue to dump the cow dung in sewer lines.

The civic body officials stated that a bio-gas plant with 200MT capacity is already operational in the dairy complex wherein cow dung is used to generate bio-gas.

For the remaining quantity of cow dung generated in the Haibowal dairy complex, another plant is being set up by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) in the dairy complex. Until that plant is commissioned, the dairy owners have been directed to dump the cow dung at earmarked STP site so that cow dung does not get into Buddha Nullah.

