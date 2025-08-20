Ludhiana: 5 months after love marriage, 19-year-old woman ends life

Five months after solemnising love marriage, a 19-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her rented accommodation in Mahavir Jain Colony on August 15. The Tibba police booked her husband for abetment to suicide. It is alleged that her husband used to thrash her in an inebriated condition. The sub-inspector added that the mother of the victim alleged that the husband of her daughter was an acute drinker and he used to thrash her in an inebriated condition. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that the family lives in Bihar. Her daughter had eloped with the accused in March this year and later they solemnised marriage against the will of the families. The couple started living in a rented accommodation in Mahavir Jain Colony in Ludhiana.

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the woman died by suicide on August 15. The police traced her family members and informed her about her death.

The sub-inspector added that the mother of the victim alleged that the husband of her daughter was an acute drinker and he used to thrash her in an inebriated condition. Further, the sub-inspector added that an FIR under Section 108 of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.