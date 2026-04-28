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Ludhiana: 5 of gang behind ATM thefts arrested, firearm seized

Gas cutters, gas cylinders, iron rods, crowbars seized; they were also involved in breaking open shutters of shops and factories before fleeing with cash and valuables, say police

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Busting a gang involved in several thefts targeting ATMs, factories and other business establishments, the Jamalpur police arrested five persons, officials said on Monday. Identified as Chandan, Pradeep Gupta, Rohit, Pappu and Neeraj Kumar, the accused are residents of Tajpur. They were arrested at a special checkpoint near Budhewal village.

According to the police, the accused were on their way to execute a crime when they were apprehended.

Officials said the gang members used gas cutters to break open ATMs and rob the cash. They were also involved in breaking open shutters of shops and factories before fleeing with cash and valuables. The police said they were questioning the accused to ascertain the premises they targeted in the past.

According to the police, the arrested men are suspected to be behind two ATM theft incidents: March 8, 2026, and December 27, 2025. On March 8, an ATM kiosk near ELDECO on the Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana was targeted wherein a gas cutter was used to break the machine. The thieves had fled with 7 lakh. On December 27, a cash tray of an unlocked Axis Bank ATM in Kailash Nagar of the Basti Jodhewal area was taken away, exposing glaring lapses in security arrangements. Interestingly, CCTVs were not installed in the ATM kiosk and no security guard was deputed there.

Further, he added that questioning of the accused is ongoing to ascertain their involvement in previous incidents and to trace any other members linked to the gang.

An FIR under Section 310 (4,5) (preparation and assembly for dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 5 of gang behind ATM thefts arrested, firearm seized
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 5 of gang behind ATM thefts arrested, firearm seized
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