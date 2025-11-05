Ludhiana: A month on, PSPCL’s meter box overhaul moves at snail’s pace

A month after PSPCL vowed to overhaul the district’s ageing electricity network, the reality on the streets paints a starkly different picture. Broken and unsealed meter boxes continue to pose a threat to public safety, highlighting a widening gap between the power corporation’s announcements and on-ground action. A damaged meter box at a locality in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

On September 13, PSPCL had unveiled a statewide initiative aimed at upgrading power lines and equipment in Ludhiana, with a key focus on replacing rusted or damaged meter boxes with new, sealed ones. The move was intended to safeguard residents from moisture, electrical shocks and potential tampering.

However, weeks later, many localities still report meter boxes dangling loosely from poles, cracked open on walls, or left unsealed. Residents warn that these damaged installations pose serious dangers, particularly during voltage fluctuations and misty weather.

Sukhpal Singh, a resident of GTB Nagar on Chandigarh Road, said: “After the department’s announcement, we expected a change, but the situation remains the same. I have filed multiple complaints, yet officials cite shortages of material and manpower for the delay.”

Swati Jain of Model Gram highlighted the daily risks, saying, “During rain or voltage surges, the wires inside these boxes spark dangerously. We have to keep children away from these areas. The department must act fast before a serious accident occurs.”

A senior PSPCL official explained that many of the city’s meter boxes have long exceeded their service life and were not replaced due to a shortage of equipment. The sudden surge in new power connections, following the state’s NOC waiver for small plot holders, further strained supply.

“Meter boxes are designed to insulate and protect meters from weather and tampering. When a box is cracked or open, moisture can enter, causing sparking or shocks and it becomes easier for people to tamper with the meter, risking power theft,” the official added.

Gurpreet Mehdoodan, divisional president of the Punjab State Electricity Board Employees Federation, said that the shortage has persisted for months. “During the NOC waiver period, the PSPCL could not meet the sudden demand, forcing some consumers to install their own meter boxes,” he said.

Tarsem Lal, executive engineer (XEN), Model Town division, said that tendering for new meter boxes is about to begin and replacements will commence once stocks arrive. “We usually maintain a regular stock of such equipment as part of our routine operations. However, during the period when the NOC waiver was in effect, a large number of new connections were applied for, which led to a temporary shortage. Once the new stock arrives, replacement work will be carried out immediately,” he added.