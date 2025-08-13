Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Ludhiana: Advocate, two members of his family hurt in sword attack

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 03:04 am IST

The victims — lawyer Kultar Singh, 32, his wife Manpreet Kaur, 28, and his mother Sharanjit Kaur, 58, — were admitted to the civil hospital with severe injuries

A man allegedly attacked his neighbour with a sword, leaving three members of the family injured in Kapila Colony of Samrala on Monday morning. The police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested. (HT Photo)
The victims — lawyer Kultar Singh, 32, his wife Manpreet Kaur, 28, and his mother Sharanjit Kaur, 58, — were admitted to the civil hospital with severe injuries. The incident was captured on CCTV installed in the street.

According to Kultar Singh, a lawyer in Khamano, the attack happened as he was leaving for work on his motorcycle. “My neighbour Surinder Singh alias Billu suddenly came out and struck me with a sharp weapon,” Kultar said. When his mother and wife rushed to his aid, the accused also attacked them. Kultar sustained two stitches on his head while both women received nine stitches each on their arms and hands. Manpreet Kaur also suffered a fractured arm.

Kultar alleged that the accused has been a drug addict, creating a nuisance and hurling abuses outside their house for the past few days. ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 127(1) (wrongful confinement) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and the accused arrested.

