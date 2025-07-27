Ludhiana: Basant Nagar locals threaten legal action against authorities

Residents of Basant Avenue are expressing grave concerns over the persistent supply of contaminated water in their locality, citing serious risks to their health and well-being. During a meeting held on Saturday, locals voiced their anger and frustration over the perceived inaction of government authorities, despite numerous complaints regarding the issue. Many residents claimed that water from their taps has been visibly dirty and foul-smelling for weeks, and has led to a rise in cases of stomach infections, skin problems. (Manish/HT)

Many residents claimed that water from their taps has been visibly dirty and foul-smelling for weeks, and has led to a rise in cases of stomach infections, skin problems, and hospital visits. Shockingly, no government agency has conducted water sampling so far. Several families, worried for their safety, got private water testing done and the reports confirmed contamination.

“We have been forced to drink and bathe in polluted water. How can officials be so careless?” questioned Amandeep Singh Bains, a resident. “If the government does not take immediate action, we are ready to move court and take to the streets.”

Key demands raised during the meeting, residents passed several resolutions to put pressure on authorities, The local panchayat should immediately call a Gram Sabha to address the water crisis, The Punjab Government must ensure coloniser Amit Garg, who developed the colony, is held accountable for poor infrastructure, The Panchayat should also issue a public statement condemning alleged hate remarks made by the coloniser, a fresh complaint will be filed with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to investigate and fix responsibility.

“We feel abandoned. If the administration does not wake up now, we will be forced to take stronger steps,” said Harpreet Kaur, another resident.

Residents plan to meet again in the coming week to review the response of officials. If no corrective measures are taken by then, the group has said it will approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for legal help.

The residents also appealed to health and water supply departments to visit the colony and test the water immediately.