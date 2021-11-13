Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Bhangra steals the show at PU Zonal Youth Heritage Festival

Mesmerising bhangra performances by participating colleges enthralled the audience on the third day of the PU Zonal Youth Heritage Festival at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kotttan, on Friday
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The mesmerising bhangra performances by participating colleges stole the limelight on the third day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth Heritage Festival at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kotttan, on Friday.

The audience was enthralled with the power-packed bhangra performances at the fest which also saw youth showcasing their skills in creating heritage items.

The events, including instrumental music (percussion, non-percussion) Indian orchestra, folk instrument and folk orchestra were organised.

Heritage items like phulkari, bagh, cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, pakhi designing and mehndi application were also a part of the fest. the participants performed mime, skit and mimicry.

The chief-guest of the morning session was Harjinder Singh Dhammi, Chief-secretary, SGPC. He said such youth festivals bring out the hidden talent of youth and also give them a platform to make a niche for themselves among thousands of college students.

The chief guest of the evening session was Rajkumar Mahajan, registrar, GNA University.

Raghbir Singh Sahranmajra, additional secretary of the local college managing committee, and Joginder Singh Oberoi, member of the local college managing committee, also graced the occasion.

Principal Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal thanked the guests and said education should not be just about getting good grades but a more realistic approach to development.

