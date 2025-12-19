Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Body of missing dental student found in canal, family alleges foul play

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 04:08 am IST

The deceased was identified as Anurag Marker, a native of Bikaner in Rajasthan, who was pursuing second-year BDS at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana

The body of a 21-year-old medical student was recovered from the Sidhwan canal in the South City area on Thursday, following which the victim’s family alleged police negligence and suspected foul play.

The family also alleged that the college administration did not provide adequate support during the search. (HT Photo)
The family also alleged that the college administration did not provide adequate support during the search. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Anurag Marker, a native of Bikaner in Rajasthan, who was pursuing second-year BDS at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. He had been missing since December 13, and the family had lodged a missing report with the police.

According to the family, Anurag went missing four days ago, but they alleged that the police failed to make serious efforts to trace him despite repeated follow-ups. After receiving information about the recovery of a body from the canal, the family rushed from Rajasthan to Ludhiana and identified it.

Anurag’s father, Shailesh Marker, alleged that his son had been murdered and accused the police of inaction. He claimed that injury marks were visible on Anurag’s neck, raising suspicion of strangulation. “I spoke to my son on the phone the night before he went missing. He sounded normal and did not mention any stress or problem,” he said.

The family also alleged that the college administration did not provide adequate support during the search and that they were compelled to conduct their own efforts to locate him.

ASI Navin Kumar, the investigating officer, said the body had been sent for postmortem examination. “The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report. Further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Body of missing dental student found in canal, family alleges foul play
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The body of 21-year-old medical student Anurag Marker was found in the Sidhwan canal, prompting his family to accuse police of negligence and foul play. Missing since December 13, Anurag, a BDS student from Bikaner, had been reported missing by his family. They alleged inadequate police and college support during the search, raising suspicions of murder.