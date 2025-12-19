Ludhiana: Body of missing dental student found in canal, family alleges foul play

The body of a 21-year-old medical student was recovered from the Sidhwan canal in the South City area on Thursday, following which the victim’s family alleged police negligence and suspected foul play. The family also alleged that the college administration did not provide adequate support during the search. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Anurag Marker, a native of Bikaner in Rajasthan, who was pursuing second-year BDS at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. He had been missing since December 13, and the family had lodged a missing report with the police.

According to the family, Anurag went missing four days ago, but they alleged that the police failed to make serious efforts to trace him despite repeated follow-ups. After receiving information about the recovery of a body from the canal, the family rushed from Rajasthan to Ludhiana and identified it.

Anurag’s father, Shailesh Marker, alleged that his son had been murdered and accused the police of inaction. He claimed that injury marks were visible on Anurag’s neck, raising suspicion of strangulation. “I spoke to my son on the phone the night before he went missing. He sounded normal and did not mention any stress or problem,” he said.

The family also alleged that the college administration did not provide adequate support during the search and that they were compelled to conduct their own efforts to locate him.

ASI Navin Kumar, the investigating officer, said the body had been sent for postmortem examination. “The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report. Further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.