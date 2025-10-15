Ludhiana: Body of youth who died in Canada car crash brought back

A grieving Ludhiana family was finally able to bring home the mortal remains of their 27-year-old son, Harnoor Singh, who tragically lost his life in a road accident in Canada, thanks to the timely intervention of Punjab Cabinet Minister for NRI Affairs, Sanjeev Arora. Harnoor Singh’s mortal remains were flown back to India and cremated in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Harnoor Singh, son of noted Ludhiana industrialist Gurcharan Singh, died on October 6 in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, after his motorcycle was hit by a truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver. The devastating incident left his family in deep shock and struggling to overcome the bureaucratic hurdles of the repatriation process — a procedure that usually takes nearly two weeks.

Desperate to bring their son’s remains home without delay, the family sought help from Minister Sanjeev Arora through Badish Jindal, president of the World MSME Forum, on the night of October 8. Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), also reached out to the minister, urging swift action in light of the family’s emotional turmoil.

Acting immediately, Minister Arora wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), appealing for urgent and compassionate intervention. “The bereaved family is devastated and in an acute state of sorrow following this sudden tragedy,” his letter stated. “As the Cabinet Minister of NRI Affairs, Government of Punjab, I earnestly request your urgent and compassionate intervention to ensure the repatriation of the mortal remains of Harnoor Singh to India at the earliest.”

The minister personally coordinated with the High Commission of India in Ottawa and the MEA to fast-track the necessary clearances. He remained in constant touch with officials through the night to ensure there were no procedural delays in returning Harnoor’s body to Ludhiana.

Responding to the minister’s appeal, Consul Girish Juneja from the Indian High Commission wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic death of Harnoor Singh. Our hearts go out to the bereaved family as we convey our heartfelt condolences. We have since contacted the next of kin and offered all possible help and assistance, as well as coordinated with the funeral home responsible for transportation of the mortal remains. The coroner’s office will release the body tomorrow, and as soon as the necessary documents are submitted, we will complete the formalities instantly.”

Following the High Commission’s intervention, the Indian Embassy in Canada and Canadian authorities swiftly processed the required permissions. Once the Canadian Government issued the death certificate, the body was immediately released and cleared for transport.

Harnoor Singh’s mortal remains were flown back to India and cremated in Ludhiana on Tuesday, allowing the family to perform the final rites according to traditions.