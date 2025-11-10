Ludhiana: Car, wallet stolen from unlocked house

An unidentified man stole a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car and a wallet from a house located on Club Road, one of the city’s upscale localities, during the early hours of Saturday. According to police, the burglar took advantage of an unlocked main gate around 2.30 am. He sneaked inside, went upstairs and found a car key and wallet placed on a table. He then fled the scene, driving away in the family’s Ertiga car. The police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the accused and recover the stolen car. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light when the residents woke up in the morning and noticed the car missing. After checking CCTV footage, they discovered the involvement of the unidentified man.

Following the complaint of Rajnish Sood, 60, a businessman, the division number 8 police have registered an FIR under Sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer (ASI) Paramjit Singh said four families reside in the same house. “Some family members had gone out and were expected to return late so the main gate was left open. Taking advantage, the suspect entered, stole the car key and wallet, and drove away with the vehicle,” he said.

