Ludhiana: Central Jail’s asst supdt held after drugs found hidden inside LED TV

The police have busted an alleged drug smuggling racket after narcotics were found stuffed inside a LED television—smuggled right under the noses of authorities of Central Jail, Ludhiana. Even more shocking, the mastermind appears to be none other than a senior jail officer just weeks away from retirement. Accused asst supdt Sukhwinder Singh (HT Photo)

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against assistant superintendent Sukhwinder Singh and two inmates, Ferozedin and Deepak, after a team of CRPF personnel discovered two packets of drugs weighing 84 and 121 grams cleverly concealed within the television’s frame during a routine security check at the entry gate of the prison.

The incident came to light when deputy superintendent (security) Jagjeet Singh noticed unusual activity during the inspection. “The CRPF jawans were checking a LED TV, and on closer examination, they found packets of narcotics neatly taped inside,” Jagjeet Singh said in his complaint.

Further investigation revealed that Sukhwinder Singh, the assistant superintendent, had personally instructed staff to allow the LED inside. When confronted, he reportedly claimed the inmates Ferozedin and Deepak had told him they had obtained permission from the jail superintendent.

The plot thickened when the two inmates were searched—a mobile phone with an active SIM card was found hidden in their possession, suggesting a possible inside network operating within the jail.

Assistant sub-inspecor (ASI) Dinesh Kumar, the investigating officer from Division Number 7 Police Station, confirmed that Sukhwinder Singh has been arrested, while both inmates will be brought out of jail for questioning. “We are probing whether this was a one-time attempt or part of a deeper conspiracy involving more jail staff,” he added.

An FIR under sections 20, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act, read with section 61-85 of the NDPS Act and section 52A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused.

Not the first case

Assistant superintendents of Ludhiana Central Jail—Gagandeep Sharma and Satnam Singh—were arrested in January 2024 for supplying contraband among the inmates in exchange of money. The accused allegedly received money from the kin of the accused through UPI payments.