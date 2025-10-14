Ludhiana: Cops end firecracker shop chaos with final allotment

After three days of chaos, protests, and heated exchanges between firecracker traders and the police, the much-delayed process of allotting firecracker shops in Ludhiana finally concluded on Monday. The police administration conducted the draw for the allotment of shops at Bachat Bhawan under tight security, bringing an end to the turmoil that had engulfed the city’s cracker markets since last week. Additional police personnel were deployed after traders staged a protest outside Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The controversy began after the police initially rejected more than 1,200 out of 1,540 applications, sparking outrage among the traders. Accusing the police of bias and lack of transparency, the firecracker dealers indulged in a verbal spat with police officials, alleging that only ‘favourite traders’ were being considered while others were being sidelined under the pretext of incomplete paperwork and GST objections.

The situation turned tense on Sunday night when dozens of traders gathered outside Bachat Bhawan, raising slogans and demanding a fair draw. Police immediately deployed additional personnel to prevent the protest from escalating. Following the uproar, senior officers intervened and allowed nearly 1,100 files to be included in the final draw held on Monday.

ADCP (headquarters) Vaibhav Kumar, who supervised the process, maintained that the draw was conducted in a fair and transparent manner. “All eligible applicants have been given equal opportunity. Clear directions have been issued to traders to strictly follow government safety guidelines,” he said. Kumar warned that any violation of safety norms or misuse of the allotted spaces would invite strict action.

According to officials, around 70 shops will be set up across six designated sites in the city, where traders will be allowed to sell fireworks till Diwali. Regular checks by police and fire brigade teams will be conducted to ensure safety compliance.

The allotment was originally scheduled for October 11, but it had to be postponed twice following protests and allegations of irregularities. Police sources revealed that several applications had been rejected for GST discrepancies and missing documents, which later became the focal point of the traders’ agitation.

Even though Monday’s draw has finally settled the issue, resentment still lingers among sections of traders who feel that the process, despite being completed, lacked full transparency. For now, however, the firecracker markets of Ludhiana are expected to open on time—with both traders and police hoping for a peaceful festive season ahead.