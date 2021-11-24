Ludhiana:Deadline to pay water-sewer arrears without penalty to end on November 24

The one-time settlement policy floated by the state government allowing payment of pending water and sewer bills without interest or penalty, and regularisation of connections at nominal rates will expire on Wednesday.

As per the notification dated August 25, defaulters were given a three-month period to submit a nominal amount (less than 10% of the normal fee) for getting their connections regularised and pay the pending user charges without penalty and 18% annual interest on delayed payment.

Those who fail to avail the one-time settlement policy will have to pay interest on the pending arrears for water-sewer charges. In addition, 100% penalty will be imposed on concessional rates being charged under the policy for regularisation of illegal connections. It also said that no penalty or interest will be charged on principal amount if the payment of pending user charges is made within three months (till November 24) of the notification, while only penalty will be waived off if the amount is paid after three months but within six months (till February 24). After six months, the user will have to pay both penalty and interest on the pending amount and the connection will also be disconnected on non-payment of dues.

Around 7,000 illegal connections were detected during the MC’s door-to-door survey to check illegal water-sewer connections. These connections have been regularised under the OTS policy at nominal rates.