Ludhiana: Disbarred lawyer held for blackmailing Bar members

A disbarred lawyer has been arrested for blackmailing District Bar Association members and trying to extort money from them.

According to police, the accused, Rachna Devi of New Shivaji Nagar, Samrala Chowk, had been trying to get possession of a chamber in the court complex. However, after her disbarment, she was no longer eligible for the chamber.

In his complaint, Gurkirpal Singh Gill, president, Ludhiana District Bar Association, alleged that intent on having her way, Devi captured a video while levelling false allegations against the Bar members.

“In the video, Devi is seen claiming her right to the chamber in the court complex, and accusing the Bar president and secretary of demanding ₹50,000 from her to transfer it to her. On finding out about the video, the Bar president lodged a police complaint against Devi alleging that she was blackmailing the Bar members,” said ASI Sukhpal Singh, the investigating officer.

Following a probe, police booked Devi under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her on Friday.