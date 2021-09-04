Ludhiana: DS Chawla elected UCPMA president again

Amid tussle between two groups of the current executive committee, DS Chawla was again elected the president of the United Cycle Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) on Friday.

The elections for eight posts of the executive committee were held on Friday and Chawla defeated Avtar Singh Bhogal to win the post of president by a margin of 44 votes.

Majority of the other executive committee members were also re-elected to their posts, of which six of the total eight seats went to the Sachdeva group while the Chawla group managed only two. Valaity Ram Durga defeated Sukwinder Singh Megson to the post of joint secretary, Rajinder Singh Sarhali defeated Rajesh Bansal to the post of propaganda secretary and Varun Kapoor defeated Achhru Ram Gupta to the post of finance secretary. Gurcharan Singh Gemco defeated Prince Bansal to the post of senior vice-president, Satnam Singh Makkar defeated Gurcharan Singh Deol to the post of vice-president, Manjinder Singh Sachdeva defeated Harsimarjit Singh Lucky for the post of general secretary and Rupak Sood defeated Kulpreet Singh (Bunty) Malhotra for the post of secretary. The team has been elected for a tenure of two years.

Despite rain during the voting hours, 1,361 voters out of the total 1,668 turned up. The elections were held in the presence of heavy police force as both groups entered into a scuffle during the annual general meeting of the association held on August 18. The current executive was divided into two groups.

While current president DS Chawla and secretary Harsimarjit Singh Lucky comprise one group, the other group consists of the rest of the six executive members of the association led by general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva. Presiding office Parupkar Singh Ghumman said six persons were found involved in bogus voting during polling and they were shown the way out with the help of police and private security personnel.