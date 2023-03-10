Ludhiana:Exhibition of handmade products to start today at Rose Garden

Starting this Saturday, the Municipal Corporation (MC) will be hosting a two-day exhibition in Rose Garden aimed at empowering self-help groups (SHG) and promoting their handmade and recycled products. The event is designed to provide a platform for these women entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and products to a wider audience.

In support of the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), the exhibition is aimed at aiding SHGs from the weaker sections of society. The event will be open to visitors from 11 am to 7 pm.

During the exhibition, the SHGs will establish around a dozen stalls where they will display different handmade and recycled products for sale. The products will include decorative material, cloths, artificial jewellery and traditional food items.

Working under the Swachh Bharat Mission, various NGOs will establish stalls where they will display products made out of waste material. A stall will also be established to promote home composting of wet waste. Around 500 cloth bags will be distributed among the visitors to discourage the residents from using banned plastic carry bags.

The SHGs consist of around 10 members of weaker sections of society who work in some field. Working under the NULM, the civic body helps them in opening bank accounts of the groups for getting financial assistance from the government and the account is then listed on the Union government portal.

MC joint commissioner Sonam Chaudhary stated that the two-day exhibition is being organised on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal for ensuring the sustainable growth of SHGs. Under this mission, the government also gives financial assistance to the SHGs and camps are organised by the MC to help the groups in availing the same.

The MC commissioner urged the residents to visit the exhibition to encourage the SHGs and to have a learning experience of how waste can be turned into useful products.

