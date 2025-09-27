Ludhiana: Farmers unite at Kisan Mela, eye revival after flood loss

Farmers from across Punjab gathered in large numbers at the Kisan Mela held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday to explore new opportunities in agriculture, gain expert insights and find practical solutions for boosting incomes. Organised under the theme “Make products from farm produce to accrue agri-income,” the mela provided a platform for farmers to discuss solutions to the challenges posed by the recent floods, while embracing self-reliance and innovation. Farmers from across the state at the Kisan Mela held at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Friday. The two-day mela will conclude on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In view of the somber situation, the mela was conducted without its usual cultural programmes, focusing on substantive discussions and knowledge exchange between farmers and agricultural experts. Issues such as crop damage, soil erosion, machinery losses, and livestock distress dominated discussions, yet optimism prevailed.

Inaugurating the mela, Harchand Singh Barsat, chairman of the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, spoke of the grave crisis caused by incessant rains. He said Punjab’s losses have been pegged at nearly ₹20,000 crore, but the Centre has sanctioned only ₹1,600 crore for flood relief. “Punjab has been left at the mercy of its government and its people,” he said.

Barsat urged farmers to adopt PAU-recommended varieties and practice kitchen gardening for both domestic consumption and commercial purposes, assuring full support for university initiatives.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal highlighted the extensive damage caused by the overflowing Ravi river, warning of further challenges from silt deposition. “Five lakh acres of farmland, machinery, animals, and food stocks have been washed away. This will affect the next crop cycle,” he said. To support farmers, PAU announced subsidised wheat seeds, funded through contributions from its teaching and non-teaching staff.

Dr Gosal lauded the strong response to PAU’s seed sale, noting long queues before the mela began. “We have set up 35 seed centres across Punjab for farmers’ convenience,” he said. The VC further stressed the importance of adopting modern technologies such as GNSS-based Auto Steering Systems, sensor-based irrigation, and surface seeders for paddy straw management, urging elder farmers to encourage the younger generation to remain in agriculture, instead of chasing opportunities abroad.

Guest of honour Dr Sukhpal Singh, chairman of the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission, highlighted Punjab’s natural strengths but warned about external economic pressures such as high US tariffs on cotton, which harm farmers’ incomes. He proposed setting up farmer-led institutes and societies to market produce effectively and reduce dependency on foreign markets.

Dr AS Dhatt, director of research, introduced new crop varieties including PBW 872 wheat, PL 942 oats, SML 2575 summer moong, and Punjab Potato 103 and 104. He emphasised shifting to less water-intensive crops and shared advances in crop production technologies, farm machinery, and integrated farming systems that now also include goat farming.

Dr MS Bhullar, director of extension education, urged farmers to undergo skill development training and make full use of the 300 agro-industrial stalls at the mela.

Five progressive farmers, including one woman, were also honoured at the mela for their contributions in the field with awards such as the Parvasi Bharti Award, Sardar Dalip Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award, and Sardarni Jagbir Kaur Grewal Memorial Award.

Coordinating the programme, Dr TS Riar encouraged the adoption of nationally acclaimed wheat varieties PBW 826 and PBW 872.

The mela was attended by several dignitaries including PAU board members, senior agricultural officials, and farmer leaders among others.

The two-day mela will conclude on Saturday.