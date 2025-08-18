Ludhiana: Four-year-old gets new lease of life after rare bone cancer surgery at DMCH

A four-year-old boy diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare malignant bone cancer in the ankle (distal fibula), has successfully undergone surgery at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. The procedure, led by Dr Anubhav Sharma, consultant (orthopaedics), is the first of its kind at the hospital, giving the child a chance at full recovery and a normal life. Dr GS Wander, principal of DMCH, said bone cancer treatment is part of the hospital’s effort to develop super specialist services at national and international standards. (HT Photo)

The surgery was aimed at removing the cancer while preserving the child’s limb, a highly delicate and technically demanding task, especially in such a young patient.

Reportedly, the boy comes from an economically underprivileged family where financial support for the procedure was arranged through donations.

Additionally, Dr Anubhav Sharma said, “Medicine is not just about knowledge and skill, but also compassion, empathy, and human values. Every child deserves a chance, and I’m glad we could make it happen here at DMCH.”