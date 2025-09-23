Ludhiana: Fuel dealers flag inaction against city filling station

A month after the municipal corporation, Ludhiana, cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) for a proposed new petrol pump on Bhamian Road, the outlet continues to operate, prompting objections from existing petrol pump dealers who allege grave violations in the process of approvals. Petrol pump dealers have strongly objected to the continuation of operations, pointing out that it is a clear violation of rules. (HT Photo)

Earlier, the civic body, in a letter written to the deputy commissioner’s office on August 12, stated that the NOC granted to the regional general manager of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on May 26 was “cancelled with the commissioner’s approval as it violates the said rules.”

The cancellation came after the Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab lodged a complaint pointing out that the adjoining road measures only 27.5 feet in width, far below the minimum 60 feet mandated under Clause 4.19(iv) of the department of local government’s December 31, 2019 notification.

Despite this, dealers allege that the outlet continues to function as usual, raising severe concerns on the enforcement of the cancellation order, stating that it sets a wrong precedent.”

“It is deeply concerning that even after the municipal corporation withdrew its NOC, the petrol pump is still operating. Till the time, all the due process is being followed by the authorities concerned, they should cease the functioning as this not only violates the norms but also compromises public safety, as such a narrow road cannot handle the traffic of a fuel station,” said Jatinder Singh, a member of the association.

He also pointed out that while multiple government departments had earlier cleared the outlet, it was only after the association’s complaint in July that the municipal corporation halted construction and initiated a review of the documents. “The very fact that approvals were granted in the first place shows serious discrepancies,” Singh alleged.

Municipal officials, in their August letter, noted that construction had already been stopped on July 11 and that the builder had submitted various departmental clearances and no-objection certificates. However, following scrutiny, the civic body formally requested cancellation of the May 26 NOC.

But even though the construction is halted, the refilling of fuel at the said outlet is going on unabated, undermining the authority of municipal corporation, dealers said.

When contacted, additional deputy commissioner (general) Rakesh Kumar said, “After the deputy commissioner’s office received the NOC cancellation request from the municipal corporation, Ludhiana, the petrol pump owner was asked to appear for personal hearing as per rules. He later filed an objection with the municipal corporation against the cancellation order. Hence, we have not cancelled the NOC yet, and the operation of the fuel station is still continuing.”

The dealers further stress that even if the owner has been given a chance to present his case, the functioning of the fuel station should have been ceased until the matter is resolved. “Rules are being openly flouted in this case. Allowing the petrol pump to keep running despite the cancellation request undermines transparency and fairness in the system,” they added.