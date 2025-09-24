Ludhiana: Furniture, billboards destroyed in Feroze Gandhi market blaze

A fire broke out in the busy Feroze Gandhi Market on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among local residents and raising questions over fire safety arrangements in one of the city’s most commercialised areas. A building after the fire incident in Feroze Gandhi market in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at RS Tower, where advertisement flex boards installed on the third and fourth floors caught fire. The flames quickly spread from one board to another, but timely intervention by fire officials prevented a major mishap. Offices in the building were yet to open so no injuries were reported.

According to fire officer Dinesh Kumar, the department received the emergency call at 8.50 am. It needed only one fire engine to control the fire. The blaze damaged some documents and furniture inside a branch of a private bank housed in the tower. “The fire safety system was found locked. Had it been accessible and staff trained, the fire would have been contained quickly,” he added.

The incident was visible from the nearby Ferozepur Road flyover, drawing commuters who stopped to film the flames. Videos of the fire quickly went viral on social media, alarming traders with offices in the area.

The fire has once again spotlighted the longstanding issues of poor planning and lack of enforcement in Feroze Gandhi market. Traders say despite multiple warnings, fire lanes remain blocked and parking lots are heavily congested, especially during peak hours. They pointed out that vehicles often block access for emergency services.

PS Gill, president of the Feroze Gandhi Market Traders and Property Owners’ Association, criticised the authorities for ignoring the past high court orders (issued in 2010 and 2019) mandating decongestion and clear markings for fire lanes and parking zones. “The municipal corporation has installed fire hydrants but failed to properly mark and enforce fire lanes. There’s no mechanism in place to tow illegally parked vehicles or ensure one-way traffic rules,” he said.

Col Harjap Singh (retd), chairman of the association, said, “Fortunately, the incident took place before office hours. But this is a wake-up call. We need a permanent fire tender stationed near the market for quick response, especially given the daily congestion.”

MC assistant commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the civic body would soon take steps to remove encroachments and clear fire lanes to prevent such incidents in future.