Ludhiana: Garhi Fazal residents demand revival of Satluj drain channel

Residents of Garhi Fazal village have urged the district administration to construct a proper drain channel in the Satluj riverbed to protect the village from recurring floods, saying the absence of the channel has left the area vulnerable during monsoons. Garhi Fazal residents say the 30-year-old structure vanished due to neglect and erosion. (HT Photo)

Villagers said a similar drain channel was built nearly three decades ago, which successfully regulated the river’s flow and protected several villages from flood damage. However, over the years, the structure has disappeared due to neglect and erosion.

The villagers say that during the monsoon season, the Satluj often changes its course, allowing water to enter agricultural fields and residential areas, causing heavy losses. Rebuilding the drain channel, they said, would help stabilise the river flow and prevent future destruction.

“The drain channel was constructed around 30 years ago and it worked well for many years. After it was damaged and left unattended, floods started affecting our village again,” said Nachattar Singh, a resident. He added that timely action by the administration could save hundreds of acres of fertile land and protect homes.

Residents also raised concern over alleged illegal mining in the riverbed, claiming it is being carried out at night. They said this has further disturbed the natural flow of the river, increasing the risk of flooding.

“Illegal mining weakens the riverbanks and changes the watercourse. This is making our situation worse every year,” said Malkit Singh, another resident.

The villagers have demanded that the district administration conduct a detailed survey and immediately prepare a plan to rebuild the drain channel. They suggest that work should begin when the water level in the river is low, making construction easier and more effective.

“If the work is delayed till the monsoon, it will be impossible to carry out construction and the villages will again be at risk,” said Nachattar Singh, adding that winter is the ideal time to start the project to ensure long-term safety. Residents said they have submitted representations to the authorities and hope their demand will be taken seriously, warning that if preventive steps are not taken soon, the coming monsoon could again bring devastation to Garhi Fazal and nearby villages.

Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, SDM East, said, “The department has already proposed the project and tenders for the drain channel will be floated soon.”