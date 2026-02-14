Ludhiana: GLADA begins work on 200-ft link road project

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has started work on the long-awaited missing link–2 Part-C road project, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in Ludhiana. The project has been taken up following directions from housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian. The work in progress in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to the officials, the new road will connect Malerkotla Road with the Sidhwan Canal–Lohara Bridge stretch and is being developed as a two-way, four-lane road. The project also includes a 20-foot-wide service road, taking the total width of the road to 200 feet. The road will feature a landscaped central verge with plantation and modern street lighting to enhance both safety and aesthetics.

Authorities said the work has been allotted to a qualified agency through an e-tendering process. The project is scheduled to be completed by October 2026. The contract also includes maintenance of the road for five years after completion to ensure durability and quality infrastructure.

Once operational, the road is expected to provide an alternative route for traffic moving from Ferozepur Road towards Malerkotla Road and Delhi Road. Officials believe the new link will significantly ease congestion near the Sidhwan Canal area and reduce travel time by nearly 20 minutes. Around 25,000 commuters are expected to benefit from the improved connectivity.

The Malerkotla Road junction will also be upgraded and maintained as part of the project. Civic authorities believe the new road will boost economic activity and support planned urban expansion, contributing to the overall development of the city.