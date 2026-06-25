Ludhiana:Gunfire at realtor’s home triggers panic, vehicles vandalised

Ludhiana Tension gripped Shimlapuri late Tuesday night after unidentified gunmen opened fire outside a realtor’s house, damaging two vehicles, police said. The assailants reportedly fired multiple rounds, vandalised vehicles parked outside the house and fled after issuing threats.

One of the vandalised vehicles in Shimlapuri of Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The incident took place outside the residence of Ramesh Kumar in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar. According to police, four unidentified men arrived at the spot and unleashed 10 to 12 rounds of gunfire. They also pelted bricks and fired at a parked Ford Figo, badly damaging it. A jeep parked nearby was also vandalised.

Ramesh Kumar, who is engaged in property dealing and also repairs machinery from home, told police that he was asleep with his family. He was startled awake by the sound of gunfire outside his house.

Kumar said he rushed to the rooftop and saw four men standing outside his house, firing repeatedly at the vehicles. By the time the family came out, the assailants had already fled. He immediately informed the police and lodged a complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} A team from Shimlapuri police station reached the spot and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby cameras has been seized to identify the attackers and trace their movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team from Shimlapuri police station reached the spot and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby cameras has been seized to identify the attackers and trace their movement. {{/usCountry}}

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The police suspect the attack may be linked to an old rivalry. Inspector Jatinder Kumar said the complainant denied receiving any extortion calls. The SHO added that Ramesh’s son, Sahil Kumar, has a criminal background and is currently facing trial in multiple cases, including murder, assault and illegal possession of weapons. Police suspect rivals of Sahil may have targeted the house as part of ongoing enmity.

A case has been registered against four unidentified accused under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 324(4) (mischief), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are conducting raids to trace the accused.

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