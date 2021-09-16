Ludhiana: Gunhouse owner, two sons booked for illegal bullet sale

Two weeks after a man was nabbed with a pistol and six bullets near the rally of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal in Sahnewal on September 1, police have booked a gunhouse owner and his two sons for illegally selling bullets to the accused.

During interrogation, the accused, Kashish Adiya of Kohinoor Park, had revealed that he had bought the bullets from Verma Gun House, near Bharat Nagar Chowk.

According to investigating officer Ranbir Singh, they found that the gunhouse was selling bullets illegally through fake entries in the arms and ammunition sale register, following which the shop owner, Girdhari Lal Verma, and his two sons, Gurcharan Kumar and Shamsher Singh, residents of Gurdev Nagar, were booked.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act has been registered against them at the Division Number 8 police station, Singh added.

Notably, Gurcharan was booked and arrested in another Arms Act case last week after Adya confessed to have bought the bullets from his gunhouse. Another accused, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar was also nabbed for helping Adya procure the .32 bore illegal pistol that he was found carrying near Badal’s rally.

Gurcharan’s father and brother remain at large.