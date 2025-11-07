Khanna: ‘Illegally’ built house of peddler razed

Khanna police, in coordination with the municipal council, demolished an “illegally” constructed house of a “notorious” drug trafficker, Vicky, in ward number 18, Kartar Nagar, officials said on Thursday. The accused hails from ward number 11, Meat Market. The action was taken under the “Yudh Nasheya Virudh” (war against drugs) campaign of the state government, the officials said. A house of a ‘drug smuggler’ being demolished in Kartar Nagar in Khanna on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the house was built without any approval from the municipal council and was in gross violation of the Municipal Act. Executive officer Charanjit Singh confirmed that no building plan had been submitted or sanctioned, despite the issuance of four prior notices. On Thursday, with police security in place, the unauthorised construction was demolished, he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains said Vicky has two NDPS cases registered against him and has been involved in drug trafficking for several years. “This action sends a strong message that the police will take stringent measures against drug peddlers,” she said, adding that the Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward narcotics.

The SSP further stated that apart from arresting traffickers, the police are also rehabilitating victims by admitting them to de-addiction centres. So far, 15 illegal properties built with drug money have been demolished across the district.

She urged citizens to report drug-related activities anonymously through the Safe Punjab app or Helpline 112, assuring that the identity of informants would remain confidential.

The operation was carried out in the presence of naib tehsildar Manpreet Singh, SP (headquarters) Tarun Ratan, Khanna DSP Vinod Kumar, DSP Karmveer Toor, SHO City-2 Inspector Hardeep Singh and other senior officers from the civil and the police administration.