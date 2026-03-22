Ludhiana: Kisan Mela concludes with push for sustainable, diversified farming

The Kisan Mela at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here concluded on Saturday with farmers exploring new technologies, crop varieties and value-added practices, even as experts stressed the need for diversification and sustainable farming. Farmers from all over the Punjab at Kisan mela orgainsed by Punjab Agricultural University. (HT Photo)

The footfall remained high despite forecasts of rain and strong winds, aided by pleasant weather conditions.

Dignitaries, including chief guest Dr ML Jat, secretary, DARE and director general, ICAR; guest of honour Harcharan Singh Barsat, chairman, Punjab Mandi Board; and PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, visited the agro-industrial exhibition and field demonstrations and interacted with farmers and exhibitors.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Jat lauded Punjab’s farmers and described PAU as a global model of agricultural excellence. Calling farmers his “true gurus”, he emphasised their role in ensuring food security and stressed the need for diversification for long-term sustainability.

He highlighted national missions on cotton, pulses, hybrid varieties and oilseeds and underscored the importance of value chains, artificial intelligence and human capital in agriculture.

Referring to crop residue management, he said Punjab and Haryana have reduced stubble burning by nearly 90%, a success recognised in Parliament, with PAU playing a key role through its technologies. He also called for a robust market intelligence system, rational fertiliser use based on soil testing and greater adoption of biological inputs.

Speaking on the occasion, Barsat described Punjab farmers as dynamic and progressive, urging them to adopt digital agriculture and modern technologies. He stressed the need for improved irrigation efficiency, stronger crop planning and diversification into vegetables, along with livestock-based livelihoods.

PAU vice-chancellor Gosal said the Kisan Mela has expanded beyond its physical format, with farmers and stakeholders also engaging through online platforms from across the country and abroad.

Advising farmers on current crop conditions, he clarified that the yellowish or violet tinge observed in wheat is not a disease and cautioned against unnecessary pesticide sprays.

He added that prevailing weather conditions, including a dip in temperature, are likely to benefit the wheat crop, provided there are no adverse events such as hailstorms or strong winds. Emphasising sustainable practices, he urged farmers to focus on soil health through bio-fertilisers and crop residue incorporation. He also encouraged adoption of emerging technologies, including mechanisation and artificial intelligence-based solutions such as driverless tractors.

Dr Gosal reiterated PAU’s vision of transforming agriculture into agribusiness and highlighted that its crop varieties are widely adopted in neighbouring states.

He also shared updates on infrastructure upgrades, expansion initiatives and enhanced academic opportunities at the university.

The event was attended by eminent agricultural scientist and world food prize winner Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, along with members of the PAU board of management, senior scientists and officials from various agricultural institutions.

Awards presented across crop and stall categories

The crop competition at the Kisan Mela saw enthusiastic participation from farmers across Punjab, with winners recognised for excellence in production and quality across categories including onion, garlic, potato, chilli, tomato, turmeric, wheat and sugarcane.

In the stall competition, leading agri-industry players were honoured for innovation and performance. BCS India Pvt Ltd, Ludhiana, secured the top position in the farm machinery category, while Agri Zone Implements, Patiala, and Sprayman Power Products, Malerkotla, were among other winners. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd was recognised for water-saving technologies, while National Fertilisers Ltd and Corteva Agriscience topped their respective categories.

KVK Muktsar Sahib and KVK Mansa were also awarded

for promoting PAU farm literature.