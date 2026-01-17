Ludhiana: Labourer found dead outside home, family alleges murder

A 35-year-old labourer was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside his house in Happy Colony of the Bhamian area early on Friday morning, triggering allegations of murder by his family even as the police said the man may have died after falling while under the influence of alcohol. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination, police said. Police said further action will be taken after the autopsy report establishes the exact cause of death. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Babu Kant Yadav, a resident of Happy Colony. He is survived by his wife, Sanjula Devi, and two children. According to the family, Babu was found lying outside the house around 3 am, after Sanjula noticed that he had not returned home and went out to check.

Sanjula said she works in a factory while her husband was employed at his employer’s residence in Model Town. She said Babu usually returned home by 9 pm but often got delayed after consuming liquor. On Thursday night around 9 pm, Babu called her and she sensed he was drunk. An argument followed over the phone, after which she went to sleep with her daughter and did not open the main gate for him out of anger.

She said she woke up around 3 am and, on going outside, found her husband’s bicycle parked near the gate and Babu lying on the road. Initially, she thought he had fallen due to intoxication and moved the bicycle inside. However, when she tried to wake him up, she noticed blood coming from his mouth and realised he was dead.

Babu’s brother, Arjun Yadav, said the two had been working together in Model Town. He said Babu had dropped him home late on Thursday night on his bicycle and insisted on returning despite being drunk.

The family alleged that Babu had been murdered and claimed he may have been stabbed in the face. However, police said no clear signs of murder were found at the spot. Sub-Inspector Dalvir Singh, SHO of Jamalpur police station, said the victim’s mobile phone, wallet and bicycle were found near the body, reducing the possibility of robbery or foul play. He said the injuries could also be the result of a fall while intoxicated.

