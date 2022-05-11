Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Labourer who bludgeoned roommate to death arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Labourer who bludgeoned roommate to death arrested

The accused said that his roommate had abused his family members, after which he bludgeoned him to death in a fit of rage
The labourer who had bludgeoned him roommate to death in custody of Ludhiana police. (HT)
Updated on May 11, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Tuesday arrested the labourer who had bludgeoned his roommate to death with a griddle at their rented accommodation in Dhandhari.

The accused Huseen Khan, 27, had gone to his rented accommodation to collect his belongings so that he could leave the city. But, before he could escape, the police nabbed him.

He told police that he and the victim, Dilshad, 42, used to consume liquor regularly for the past two years and Dilshad used to verbally abuse him in an inebriated condition.

He said that for the past few days, Dilshad had started abusing his family members as well and he had tried to deter him, but to no avail.

Khan said that when they were drinking on Sunday, Dilshad once again directed profanity towards his family, and he bludgeoned him in a fit of rage. The victim lost his consciousness and started bleeding profusely. The accused then took the victim to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead.

Huseen has been booked for murder.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP