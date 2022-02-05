Ludhiana: LDCA schedules U-16 selection trials

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association will on Tuesday conduct the U-16 category selection trials for its centre at GRD Global Institution, Hambran road.

Shortlisted players will undergo physical training and cricket skill upgradation coaching under the guidance of the LDCA coaches.

Players born on or after September 1, 2006 are eligible for the selection trials, which will be conducted free of cost. Trials are scheduled to commence at 11 am.