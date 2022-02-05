Ludhiana: LDCA schedules U-16 selection trials
The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) has scheduled the U-16 category selection trials for its centre at GRD Global Institution, Hambran road, Ludhiana for February 8.
Shortlisted players will undergo physical training and cricket skill upgradation coaching under the guidance of the LDCA coaches.
Players born on or after September 1, 2006 are eligible for the selection trials, which will be conducted free of cost. Trials are scheduled to commence at 11 am.
