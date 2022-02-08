Ludhiana: Liquor vend owner, staffer assaulted, robbed of 4,000

Amid heightened security in view of the February 20 Punjab assembly elections, a gang of robbers snatched ₹4,000 in cash after assaulting the employees of a liquor vend at Doaba Bhaini village on Monday night.

Notably, this is the third such incident in the past four weeks where robbers have targeted a liquor vend.

Boby Singh, 22, a resident of Gill village, who works at the liquor vend in Doaba Bhaina village, said on Monday night, he and his co-worker Anil Kumar opened the vend’s door to step outside, when suddenly some men forcibly barged inside.

Six to seven in number, the men overpowered him, Anil and liquor tavern owner Ravi Kumar, before snatching ₹4,000 in cash and fleeing the scene.

After they left, the victims informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (AS) Harmeet Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said on the victims’ complaint, they had lodged an FIR under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Koomkalan police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Robbers’ free run in district

January 26: Posing as customers, four car-borne four men robbed a liquor vend employee of ₹5,000 in cash and one carton of liquor at gunpoint in Birmi village

January 11: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched ₹35,000 in cash from employees of a liquor vend in Nangal village, Dehlon, and fled

December 14, 2021: Two men on a motorcycle opened fire at the owner of a liquor firm and his employees, and fled after snatching ₹77,000 in cash from them in Bhammipura village of Hathur

November 11, 2021: An alert liquor company driver foiled a ₹5-lakh robbery bid by driving off with the money bag after around 10 people surrounded his pick-up jeep, which was being used to collect earnings from the company’s vends near CMCH Chowk.

