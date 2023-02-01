Ludhiana: Man dumps meds worth 50,000 in Sidhwan canal

Plastic, beddings, clothes, household waste are not the only things chocking Sidhwan canal, but blind faith too has a part to play as a 45- year- old man was found dumping medicine worth over ₹50,000 of his deceased relative in the water body.

The civic body imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the man on Tuesday, who drove in a white colour Kia Seltos to canal to dump the medicines of his 35- year- old brother, who died due to a prolonged ailment.

Acting on the astrologer’s advice, the man did so to bring peace to the soul of the deceased, said MC officials.

Municipal corporation (MC) zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the material includes medicine, X-ray, CT- scan reports and other medical material.

“The mixture of material could prove to be dangerous for aquatic ecosystems. Such material should be donated to the poor who are in need of the medicine,” said Sekhon.

He said over 250 persons have been caught so far for dumping garbage, while challans have been issued against 58 violators. The violators include people from all income groups.

Sekhon stated that surprisingly the residents have also been dumping waste mattresses, broken toilet seats, clothes, plastic and other household waste in the canal. These facts came to light after MC started the drive to clean the canal in the first week of January.

Earlier, MC had also recommended FIRs against 55 residents for dumping waste in the Sidhwan canal.

Sekhon stated that the residents have been reaching out to the municipal authorities to get some relief and seeking pardon, but this action is necessary to stop the residents from dumping waste in the canal.

As many as 30 persons including 10 staffers of MC and 20 volunteers of Marshall Aid (NGO) have been deputed at different points of the canal to stop the residents from indulging in the illegal activity of dumping the waste in the water body.

Announcements are also being done in the areas alongside the canal, to stop the residents from indulging in the illegal activity.

The patrolling teams of MC also ask the defaulters to gather the waste, which has been dumped by them in the canal.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the residents should also understand their responsibilities towards the city and stop dumping waste in the canal. The machinery and manpower deputed to clean the canal, could have been used for other development works across the city.

A large portion of the water body has been cleaned, but the irrigation department will release water in the canal in the coming few days as per its schedule. The remaining portion of the water body within the city limits, will be cleaned in the next phase, said Sekhon.

