Ludhiana: Man flees with woman’s scooter as she bleeds on road after crash

In a shocking case of callousness, a man was caught on CCTV dragging away the scooter of a woman who had just suffered a fatal accident near the Gill Road Canal Bridge, choosing theft over offering help. Authorities and the victim’s family say precious minutes were lost that might have saved her life had he alerted the police immediately. The Sadar police have registered an FIR under Section 303(2) of the BNS against the unidentified persons and a hunt is on for his arrest. (HT Photo)

According to police, the victim, 30-year-old Gursim, a homemaker from Dugri, died after her scooter skidded and hit a road divider near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College around 10.45 pm on November 21. She was returning home after attending a party.

ASI Kapil Kumar Sharma, in-charge of the Marado police post, said while her handbag and mobile phone were found on her body, the scooter was missing, with only broken parts left at the accident site.

Her mother, Payal Sharma, said the family initially assumed police had taken the vehicle for investigation. “We were already devastated. We thought the police had the vehicle. But on Sunday (December 7), when the police asked us, we learned there was no scooter at all,” she said.

CCTV footage later revealed a disturbing truth. A man was seen dragging the damaged scooter toward Shimlapuri just moments after the accident.

“Instead of informing the police or helping the victim, he chose to steal the vehicle,” said ASI Sharma.

Meanwhile, passersby noticed Gursim lying on the road and alerted authorities. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Sadar police have registered an FIR under Section 303(2) of the BNS against the unidentified persons and a hunt is on for his arrest.

Payal Sharma said the thief’s negligence cost her daughter precious time. “Had he informed the police instead of stealing the scooter, my daughter’s life could have been saved,” she said. Gursim is survived by her husband, a businessman.