Ludhiana: Minor raped on pretext of marriage

A 17-year-old girl from a village near Mullanpur was allegedly lured and raped after being promised marriage by a local youth. The Dakha police station has booked accused Manu Shah, a resident of Jain Colony, Barewal, Ludhiana. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint, on September 28 the accused, claiming he wanted to marry her, instructed the minor to carry her identity documents and some money, and meet him after which he took her on his motorcycle to Ludhiana. They checked into a local hotel, and under the guise of marriage and, despite her repeated objections, allegedly forced himself upon her.

The girl’s mother told police that her daughter was missing when she returned home that afternoon and a three-day search began. On October 1 the girl’s mother got a call from her daughter asking her to pick her up from Ludhiana. Once safely home, the girl revealed that she has been lured by the accused on the pretext of marriage and he had raped her.

The girl further reported that when she insisted on marriage afterwards, she was subjected to verbal abuse and violence by the accused, who ultimately fled, abandoning her in the city.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 64 of BNS and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.