Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Ludhiana: Miscreants target AAP leader’s house in city, set his car afire

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 03:42 am IST

The accused allegedly opened fire at the main gate of the house before barging into the house and setting the AAP leader’s car on fire

Five car-borne assailants opened fire targeting the house of a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and president of the Truck Union, Pohir, Ahmadgarh, Sukhwinder Singh alias Shinda, on Saturday late following an old rivalry. The accused allegedly opened fire at the main gate of the house before barging into the house and setting the AAP leader’s car on fire.

AAP leader Sukhwinder Singh (HT Photo)
AAP leader Sukhwinder Singh (HT Photo)

The accused fled from the spot after threatening him. On being informed, the Dehlon police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against Kuldeep Singh of Lehra village and his aides, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh of Lehra village, stated that at the time of the incident he along with his family members was inside his house.

Sukhwinder stated that at around 11 pm the accused turned up at his house in a car. They flashed guns and opened fire at the main gate. He woke up hearing the gunshots, but chose to stay inside his room.

He added that the accused barged into his house, poured petrol over his Maruti Swift Dzire Car, parked inside the house, and set it on fire before fleeing. After the miscreants left the place, he alerted the police. By that time his car went up in flames.

Sukhwinder claimed that the accused are involved in drug peddling and he used to deter them following which they nursed a rivalry against him.

Assistant commissioner of police Harjinder Singh Gill while talking to the media stated that an FIR has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Miscreants target AAP leader’s house in city, set his car afire
