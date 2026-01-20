Ludhiana: Nepalese help steals jewellery worth lakhs from bizman’s house

A Nepalese domestic help allegedly drugged her employer’s driver and stole gold and diamond jewellery worth lakhs from a Sarabha Nagar home in Ludhiana, police said. A case has been registered against the woman, identified as Parvati, who was employed at the house of businessman Ravneet Singh only two weeks ago. An FIR under Sections 306 and 3(5) of the BNS has been lodged. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light when the family returned home late at night from a birthday party on Saturday and found their driver unconscious on a sofa. According to the police, the accused had laced the driver’s food with mixed an intoxicating substance, rendering him unconscious before committing the theft. Around 50 tolas of gold and diamond jewellery were reported stolen.

Ravneet Singh, a businessman who deals in furniture, told the police that he had gone to the birthday party along with his family. When they returned around 2 am, they saw the driver unresponsive in the drawing room and their domestic help missing.

A thorough search of the house revealed that the jewellery had been stolen. CCTV footage showed that after sedating the driver, Parvati had two aides who helped her in carrying out the burglary and escape.

Singh added that he had hired Parvati on the recommendation of an acquaintance, Shyam Kumar Bahadur.

Acting on the complaint, Division Number 5 police registered a case against Parvati and launched an investigation. ASI Sukhdeep Singh, overseeing the probe, said efforts are underway to trace the accused, who is currently absconding, and to recover the stolen jewellery.

Police noted that similar incidents had occurred in the city earlier. On March 20, 2025, a domestic help, also from Nepal, had allegedly drugged a bookshop owner’s family and fled with cash and jewellery worth lakhs after being employed for just one-and-a-half months.

In another case on December 15, 2025, a Nepalese cook, hired three days earlier, allegedly sedated her employer in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and fled with cash and jewellery with the help of her two accomplices.