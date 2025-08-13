Ludhiana: Officials race against time to complete indoor basketball arena ahead of championship

With less than three weeks to go for the 75th Junior National Basketball Championship for men and women, Ludhiana’s long-awaited indoor basketball facility at Guru Nanak Stadium is still incomplete. The construction work in progress at Guru Nanak stadium in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The championship, beginning September 2, will see a record 58 teams — 31 men’s and 27 women’s — compete in 160 matches over seven days. The indoor venue, developed under the Smart City Mission, was envisioned as a flagship project but has been plagued by repeated delays.

Originally slated for completion in June 2024, the project’s deadline has been pushed multiple times — to December 2024, January, March, May and then July this year. The May 31 deadline was also missed. In March, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation fined the contractor ₹10 lakh for the slow pace of work. The project drew political attention in January, when Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu reprimanded the civic body for failing to meet timelines.

Officials have attributed part of the delay to challenges in installing maple wood flooring, which they claim took longer than expected due to many challenges. Once finished, the arena will feature two full-size courts for simultaneous matches and modern facilities for players and spectators.

Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said the work is “almost complete, with only wood polishing left, which will be done in a couple of days, definitely before the championship commences.” District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh estimated about 10% of work remains and expressed confidence the venue will be ready within the month.