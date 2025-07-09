Ludhiana: Oppn slams AAP govt as Punjab Inc pledges 15,000 crore to MP

An investment outreach hosted by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav in Ludhiana, which saw Punjab-based industrialists pledging ₹15,000 crore for projects in the central Indian state, has sparked sharp political reactions in Punjab. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring hit out against the state government through an X post. (HT)

Opposition leaders accused the AAP-led Punjab government of driving away investment by failing to provide a secure and conducive environment for industrial growth.

“What an irony @BhagwantMann Sahab,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring posted on X.

“While you were celebrating the appointment of Punjab industry minister in Ludhiana, a Ludhiana industrialist himself elected recently in a by-election, the industrialists of Punjab, mostly from Ludhiana, were committing investment worth ₹15,000 crire to Madhya Pradesh CM @DrMohanYadav51 at the same place at the same time. Speaks volumes about credibility of the @AAPPunjab government,” he remarked.

From the BJP camp, Anil Sareen, state general secretary, pointed to policy gaps and inadequate industrial infrastructure. “While other states are offering incentives like cheaper land and tax breaks, Ludhiana’s industrial land prices are unaffordable. Add to that the deteriorating law and order situation—no wonder industries are looking elsewhere,” he stated.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), pointed out that Madhya Pradesh was procuring 5 lakh bicycles for free distribution to schoolgirls, a major boost for Ludhiana’s cycle industry. “CM Mohan Yadav has also invited us to set up a full manufacturing unit in Bhopal or Indore, with future government procurement to come from there,” Kular said.