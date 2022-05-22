Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: PESCO staffer booked for supplying contraband to jail inmates

Two inmates of the Borstal Jail in Ludhiana told officials that PESCO employee Jasvir Singh used to smuggle the contraband into the jail and sell it to them
Earlier this month, two PESCO employees had been caught in separate incidents while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex
Published on May 22, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee has been booked for allegedly supplying contraband to two inmates of Borstal Jail.

Anu Malik, superintendent of Borstal Jail, told police that they had conducted a surprise check on Friday and recovered 200, tobacco and six intoxicant pills from inmates Pandav Das and Raj Kumar.

During questioning, the duo told them that PESCO employee Jasvir Singh used to smuggle the contraband into the jail and sell it to them.

ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 29, 61, 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 42 and 45 of Prisons Act has been lodged against the trio.

Not the first time

Earlier this month, two PESCO employees had been caught in separate incidents while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex.

